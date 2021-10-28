Left Menu

Record participation for 18th MTB national championship

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:30 IST
Record participation for 18th MTB national championship
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A record number of 443 participants drawn from 26 affiliated states and units will be seen in action during the 18th MTB (Mountain Terrain Biking) Mountain Bike National Championship, scheduled to begin at Alandi-Pune from Friday.

The three-day event, organised by the Cycling Association of Maharashtra (CAM) under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India (CFI), will be held in four categories namely the elite men-women, junior men-women, sub junior boys-girls and youth boys-girls.

A total of 19 events form the entire competition programme and includes races the Time Trial, Cross Country Mass Start, Downhill and Mix Team Relay.

CAM Organizing Committee Chairman, Pratap Jadhav said, ''This year the competition will be close. Competitors are serious and at least eight teams totaling 150 participants have already been practicing at the venue familiarizing the trail and track.'' It was learnt that cyclists from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and host's Maharashtra have set base in and around the venue and practising in earnest.

The undulating track has been set around a 4.7 km trail atop a hillock at Alandi - a town popular as a place of pilgrimage and resting place of the 13th century Marathi Saint Dnyaneshwar.

This year the championship has three newcomer states in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021