U.N. council urges Sudan military to restore civilian-led government

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:47 IST
The U.N. Security Council on Thursday expressed "serious concern about a military takeover in Sudan" and urged Sudan's military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government.

In a statement, agreed by consensus, the 15-member body urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue without pre-conditions. The council also called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

