Left Menu

Maha: Cash, jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore looted from bank in Jalna district

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:53 IST
Maha: Cash, jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore looted from bank in Jalna district
  • Country:
  • India

Armed robbers looted jewelry and cash worth about Rs 1.25 crore from a branch of the Buldana Urban Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Shahgad in Ambad tehsil.

Three unidentified men who were wearing masks entered the branch around 5 pm and threatened the staff by pointing pistols at them, said a police official.

They took away the staff's mobile phones and locked them inside the bank's strong-room before fleeing with an estimated Rs 25 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 1 crore, he said. The heist unfolded in just eight minutes, the official added.

The branch had no security guard.

The police have set up check points across the districts of Jalna, Beed and Aurangabad to nab the robbers, the official said.

District superintendent of police Vinayk Deshmukh, additional SP Vikrant Deshmukh and Local Crime Branch chief Subhash Bhujang visited the spot.

''We have formed a special team to nab the culprits,'' Bhujang told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021