Man held, two juveniles apprehended for robbery in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:55 IST
A 48-year-old man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing a person and his brother at a South Delhi hotel where they had come to finalise a property deal, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vinay Kumar, a resident of Dwarka Sector-3, they said.

Kumar was serving life imprisonment in a double murder case of Rohini and presently was on parole due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

On Monday, a PCR call was received at CR Park police station regarding robbery of cash and original property papers at gunpoint in a hotel.

Police reached the hotel where the complainant, a resident of Greater Kailash-II, said he had advertised in a newspaper regarding his property in CR Park which was for sale. He said one Vinay Kumar contacted him and their meeting was fixed for finalization of the deal for Rs 7.5 crore, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, the complainant and his younger brother came to the hotel where Kumar, along with two others, entered the room. They took out their guns, pistols and knives and tied the victims with ropes and robbed them of the original property papers and Rs 8,000, the officer said.

They threatened the brothers and demanded Rs 4 crore within two days. The complainants were also forced to sign some property documents, police said.

During investigation, police identified one of the accused as Vinay Kumar. Later, it was found that Kumar would come at Dwarka court to get the robbed property papers made in his name. Police laid a trap around Dwarka court complex and arrested Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Based on his disclosure, two juveniles were also apprehended from Beri Wala Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, the DCP said.

Police recovered two splinter pistols, two knives, cloth for hiding face, original robbed property papers, Rs 8,000 cash and a stolen scooter from their possession, they added.

