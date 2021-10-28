Left Menu

India, Nepal discuss mutual security concerns

Representatives of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army were also part of the meeting.The two sides also discussed joint expeditions and adventure sports activities between the two countries, the MEA said.

Mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal and bilateral cooperation in disaster management were some of the key issues that figured prominently at a meeting between India and Nepal on Thursday.

The requirement of the Nepalese Army for various defence stores was also deliberated upon at the meeting of the 14th India-Nepal bilateral consultative group on security, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The meeting took place in Bengaluru.

''Discussions covered issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal, cooperation in disaster management, requirements of Nepal Army for various defence stores and exchange of experts/instructors,'' the MEA said in a statement. The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North) in the MEA while the Nepalese side was headed by Tirtha Raj Wagle, Joint Secretary (South Asia) in the Nepalese foreign ministry.

The delegations comprised officials from ministries of defence, foreign affairs and home affairs of both countries. Representatives of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army were also part of the meeting.

The two sides also discussed joint expeditions and adventure sports activities between the two countries, the MEA said.

