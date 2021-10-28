Services of hospital technician terminated for WhatsApp status celebrating India's T20 defeat

The Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated the services of an operation theatre technician at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri on Thursday over a WhatsApp status celebrating the Pakistani cricket team's victory over the Indian team in Sunday's T20 World Cup match.

An order to this effect was issued by the principal of the college, Dr Brij Mohan, after the matter was brought to his notice by the deputy superintendent of police (DySP), headquarters, Rajouri.

''A viral video has come to the notice of the undersigned from different media platforms and also from DySP HQ, Rajouri, who sent the same via WhatsApp, in which Safiya Majeed, working as an OT technician in GMC and AH, Rajouri, seems to have posted her WhatsApp status showing celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup 2021, the activity which seems to be disloyalty towards the nation,'' the order reads.

The principal said Majeed was on leave and had not reported back to work even after the completion of her period of leave. ''No prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties,'' he added.

The principal said the services of Majeed, appointed on an academic arrangement basis on November 27, 2020, stand terminated with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)