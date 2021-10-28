Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarthak’ commissioned in Goa

Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:28 IST
The indigenously built Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sarthak' was commissioned in Goa on Thursday, providing significant impetus to the maritime agency's surveillance prowess.

Director General of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan commissioned the vessel at Vasco town in Goa and dedicated it to the nation.

The induction of the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) in the ICG will boost the maritime safety and security of the nation.

“The Indian Coast Guard is a pioneer in inducting indigenous platforms and ICGS Sarthak is a glowing example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in line with the Government's vision of 'Make in India',” an ICG spokesman said.

He said ICGS Sarthak is fourth in the series of five OPVs being built by Goa Shipyard Ltd for India's maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency.

“These Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) are multi-mission platforms capable of undertaking concurrent operations,” he said. The 105-meter-long ship displacing 2,450 tons is propelled by two 9,100 kilowatt diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots. “The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, sensors and weapons which enables it to function as a command platform and undertake mandated Coast Guard charter of duties including search and rescue, combating maritime crimes and preserving & protecting the marine environment,” the spokesman added. ICGS Sarthak will be based at Porbandar in Gujarat and operate on India's Western Seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (Northwest), he said.

The ship is commanded by Deputy Inspector General MM Syed and has complement of 11 officers and 110 men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

