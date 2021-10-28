Nepal Army chief to visit India next month

Nepal Army chief General Prabhuram Sharma will pay a four-day visit to India next month during which he will meet with his Indian counterpart General M M Naravane and other service chiefs, it was announced here on Thursday.

Sharma is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on November 9 on a four-day visit to India, government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba earlier in the day approved the Army chief's visit, he said.

During the visit, Gen Sharma will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will also meet Gen Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, and other service chiefs of the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

Sharma will return to Nepal on November 12.

