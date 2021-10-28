Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:34 IST
Hezbollah condemns Saudi designation of Lebanese association as terrorist entity

Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah condemned on Thursday Saudi Arabia's decision to designate the financial charity body Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association as a terrorist entity, calling it a form of aggression against Lebanon and interference in its internal affairs.

"This rejected decision will not affect the work of this humanitarian institution, which has dedicated itself to serving the poor and the needy," the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

