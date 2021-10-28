Left Menu

Law Secretary lays groundwork for SCO meeting of prosecutors general

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:39 IST
Law Secretary lays groundwork for SCO meeting of prosecutors general
Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta and senior ministry officials have laid the groundwork for Friday's meeting of prosecutors general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to be hosted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

During virtual meets on Wednesday and Thursday, experts from member states discussed and shared their experiences, best practices and the governing laws of the country relating to the agenda of the meeting -- 'Combating the Menace of Trafficking of Persons especially in Women and Children'.

The two-day preceding meetings also finalised the draft protocol to be signed in the meeting of Prosecutors General, sources in the ministry said on Thursday.

In the nineteenth meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO, member states will further deliberate on strengthening cooperation in preventing and combating the growing threat of trafficking in persons especially women and children; exchange of information and best practices in the field of laws; cooperation amongst the educational training institutions and anti-trafficking bodies of the SCO member states, a Law Ministry release had earlier said.

A protocol (minutes) incorporating the deliberations and decisions of the 19th meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO member states will also be signed and adopted.

The Prosecutors and Attorney General, senior officials and experts from the Ministries of Law and Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be participating in the meeting.

