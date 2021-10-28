Left Menu

ACB conducts searches at PWD engineers premises

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday carried out searches at five premises of a superintending engineer of the Public Works Department in Sirohi district in a disproportionate assets case registered against him. Accused engineer Ramesh Chand Barada is posted in Dungarpur, an ACB official said, adding he was posted in Abu Road, Sirohi till recently and was transferred to Dungarpur sometime back.

As per the preliminary assessment, the engineer possesses assets worth Rs 10.54 crore which is 334 per cent more than his income, according to a senior official.

ACB Director General B L Soni said a case of disproportionate assets was registered against the engineer on Wednesday and after obtaining a court warrant, the searches were conducted on Thursday.

