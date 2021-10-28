Man held with locallly-made pistol in J&K's Kishtwar

A man was arrested by security forces with a locally-made pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Acting on an input regarding movement of a suspicious person, a checkpoint was established at Malipath area and when the suspect tried to escape, he was overpowered by security personnel and a locally-made pistol was seized from his possession, they said.

The man was identified as Salman Saleem alias Jolee of Malipath, Kishtwar, they said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station and further investigation is on, they said.

