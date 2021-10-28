Left Menu

J-K admin approves renaming public infrastructure after martyrs, eminent persons

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:10 IST
J-K admin approves renaming public infrastructure after martyrs, eminent persons
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved the renaming of public infrastructure after martyrs and eminent persons as part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Union government to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

''The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the naming of schools, roads and buildings after martyrs and eminent persons under the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations,'' a spokesperson said.

He said Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Nitishwar Kumar, the principal secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

''As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified infrastructure will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir,'' the spokesperson said.

