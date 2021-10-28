Left Menu

Rajasthan court sentences 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping 10-year-old girl

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:10 IST
Rajasthan court sentences 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping 10-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by a court in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The chargesheet in the case was filed within seven days and the trial was completed in 21 days, according to Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather.

He said the girl was returning home from school on September 27, when Santosh Bheel abducted her, took her to an isolated area and raped her.

Bheel was arrested within 48 hours and the chargesheet in the case was filed on October 4, the DGP said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kankroli Yogendra Vyas said the judge of the POCSO court in Rajsamand, Mamta Vyas, convicted Bheel for the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

