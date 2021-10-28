Left Menu

Pakistan's top military brass meets to discuss security related issues

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:12 IST
Pakistan's top military brass meets to discuss security related issues
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's top military brass met on Thursday and discussed a range of security related issues, including developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the Afghanistan situation and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting attended by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, the army said in statement.

The participants at the meeting held at Joint Staff Headquarters discussed a range of security related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, it said. They also discussed the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, work plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces, according to the statement.

''The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021