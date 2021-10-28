Left Menu

SC to hear pleas challenging amendments in Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act on Nov 9

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the activities of NGOs were being stalled by virtue of amendments made in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FRCA), 2010.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:13 IST
SC to hear pleas challenging amendments in Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act on Nov 9
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the activities of NGOs were being stalled by virtue of amendments made in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FRCA), 2010. The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar said, "Nobody is opposed to foreign contribution and this Act recognises it. The question is if the regulation under the Act for receiving such funds is extreme or not."

The court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Foreign Contributions Regulation (Amendment) Act 2020 and the Ministry of Home Affair's May 18, 2021 notification extending the date for compliance with specific provisions of the Act. The petitions challenged the provisions of the FCRA prohibiting the transfer of foreign funds (Section 7), requiring Aadhaar as identification for prior approval, registration etc (Section 12A) and mandating opening of FCRA primary account exclusively in a branch of State Bank of India in New Delhi notified by the Centre (Section 17).

However, the Centre has stated that there is "no fundamental right to receive unbridled foreign contribution" and hence the petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution were not maintainable. The Bench then adjourned the matter to November 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021