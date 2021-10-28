Delhi Police starts removing barricades at Tikri border

The Delhi Police on Thursday began removing barricades put up at the Tikri border where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws, a senior officer said. Four out of the eight layers of barricades at Tikri border have been removed. However, the cement barricades are still there and the road remains closed for commuters, the officer said. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the three borders of the national capital against the contentious farm laws since November last year.

