Left Menu

Delhi Police starts removing barricades at Tikri border

The Delhi Police on Thursday began removing barricades put up at the Tikri border where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centres three agri laws, a senior officer said. Four out of the eight layers of barricades at Tikri border have been removed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:13 IST
Delhi Police starts removing barricades at Tikri border
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Thursday began removing barricades put up at the Tikri border where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws, a senior officer said. Four out of the eight layers of barricades at Tikri border have been removed. However, the cement barricades are still there and the road remains closed for commuters, the officer said. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the three borders of the national capital against the contentious farm laws since November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021