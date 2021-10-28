Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Bihar in connection with seizure of arms from CPI (Maoist) operative

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:22 IST
NIA conducts searches in Bihar in connection with seizure of arms from CPI (Maoist) operative
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA conducted searches at four locations in the Danapur and Chainpur areas of Bihar's Patna district on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to seizure of arms and ammunition from an operative of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, according to an official.

The case was registered in June in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials and documents from CPI (Maoist) operative Parshu Ram Singh of Bihar's Jehanabad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The accused had links with top Maoist leaders and was abetting the banned organisation by providing hand grenades, explosives and other arms and ammunition for furtherance of terrorist activities in Bihar, Jharkhand and other states, he added.

The premises searched included the houses and workshops of the accused and his associates, the official said, adding that multiple parts of hand grenades, live rounds of ammunition, incriminating documents, Naxal literature and digital devices were seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021