NIA raids 4 places in Bihar in arms, ammunition recovery case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at four locations in Bihar in the case of recovery of arms and ammunitions from CPI (Maoist) operatives in Jehanabad. The agency carried out searches in Danapur and Chainpur of Patna district in Bihar. Searches conducted included the house and workshop of the accused and his associates.

During the searches multiple parts of hand grenades, live rounds of ammunition, incriminating documents, Naxal literature, and digital devices have been seized, said the NIA. The NIA registered the case on June 17 this year in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials as well as documents from CPI (Maoist) operative Parshu Ram Singh, a resident of Bihar's Jehanabad.

The investigation has revealed that the accused had linkages with top Maoist leaders and was abetting the banned organization by providing hand grenades, explosives, and other arms and ammunition for the furtherance of terrorist activities in Bihar, Jharkhand and other states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)