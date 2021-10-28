Left Menu

35 Rajasthan civil servants transferred

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:37 IST
A total of 35 Rajasthan Administrative Service officials, including several sub-divisional officers, were transferred on Thursday night.

Additional District Collector (Jaipur-II) Girish Parashar was transferred to the Public Works Department as its joint secretary while Sanskrit University Registrar Rajendra Singh Charan was made the additional district collector (Jaipur-II).

Rajasthan Public Service Commission's Deputy Secretary Neetu Yadav was transferred to Ajmer Municipal Corporation as its deputy commissioner, the Department of Personnel said in its transfer order.

