35 Rajasthan civil servants transferred

A total of 35 Rajasthan Administrative Service officials, including several sub-divisional officers, were transferred on Thursday night.

Additional District Collector (Jaipur-II) Girish Parashar was transferred to the Public Works Department as its joint secretary while Sanskrit University Registrar Rajendra Singh Charan was made the additional district collector (Jaipur-II).

Rajasthan Public Service Commission's Deputy Secretary Neetu Yadav was transferred to Ajmer Municipal Corporation as its deputy commissioner, the Department of Personnel said in its transfer order.

