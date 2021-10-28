Left Menu

Two new chief secretaries appointed in Mizoram

The Centre on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Renu Sharma as the new chief secretary of Mizoram which coincided with the state government appointing J C Ramthanga, the additional chief secretary to the chief minister to the post.Both have been directed to take charge from November 1.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-10-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 23:05 IST
Both have been directed to take charge from November 1. The order issued by the ministry of home affairs on Thursday said that Sharma has been transferred from Delhi and is posted as the chief secretary with the approval of the competent authority. She will replace Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, who has taken voluntary retirement from October 31. Sharma, an Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre officer of 1988 batch, had already been posted in Mizoram and was initially commissioner and secretary in the finance and general administration departments between June 2011 and August 2012, according to an official.

She was again transferred to Mizoram in 2016 and posted as principal secretary in the state home and personnel & administrative reforms department, he said.

Ramthanga has been asked in the Mizoram government order to take charge as the chief secretary with effect from November 1 until further order.

A Manipur cadre IAS officer of 1989 batch, he is currently the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Zoramthanga on deputation.

