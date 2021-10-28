Biden urges Sudan military to restore traditional government, release detainees

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Sudan's military leaders on Thursday to release detainees immediately and restore institutions of transitional government.

"The events of recent days are a grave setback, but the United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their non-violent struggle to advance the goals of Sudan’s revolution," Biden said in a statement issued shortly after he left Washington for a G20 meeting in Rome.

