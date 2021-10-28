Biden urges Sudan military to restore traditional government, release detainees
28-10-2021
U.S. President Joe Biden urged Sudan's military leaders on Thursday to release detainees immediately and restore institutions of transitional government.
"The events of recent days are a grave setback, but the United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their non-violent struggle to advance the goals of Sudan’s revolution," Biden said in a statement issued shortly after he left Washington for a G20 meeting in Rome.
