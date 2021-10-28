Left Menu

NSCN (IM) cadre held in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-10-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 23:54 IST
A cadre of NSCN(IM), who was allegedly involved in planning an attack on security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district last year, was arrested, Defence sources said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles jawans and the state police personnel on Wednesday apprehended Dowang Wangsa, the self-styled sergeant of the outfit, from the district , they said. The joint team recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession, the sources said, adding that Wangsa is a close associate of self-styled colonel Apem Tangkhul, the operational commander of NSCN (IM) in Tirap district, and self-styled major Victor Tangkhul of the outfit.

During interrogation, the insurgent admitted that he was involved in planning an ambush on security forces in Sanliam village of the district on October 21 last year, they said.

He was handed over to Khonsa Police Station for further investigation, the sources added.

