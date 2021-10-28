Left Menu

House helps sedate elderly Delhi couple, flee with valuables worth over Rs 3 cr

Four of them sedated the couple and two other house helps by spiking their food, police said.The four accused took away jewellery, watches and Rs 80 lakh cash. They allegedly fled with an SUV parked inside the house, a senior police officer said.According to police, the family members of the victim reached home and informed police about the incident.

Four domestic workers allegedly decamped with jewellery and cash worth over Rs 3 crore from the house of an elderly couple, who had hired them, after drugging them in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Saturday and police said they have arrested two of the house helps from Uttarakhand. The family has a tour and travel company in Moti Bagh and lives in Punjabi Bagh, they said.

The children of the couple were not at home at the time of the incident. The couple were with six house helps. Four of them sedated the couple and two other house helps by spiking their food, police said.

The four accused took away jewellery, watches and Rs 80 lakh cash. They allegedly fled with an SUV parked inside the house, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the family members of the victim reached home and informed police about the incident. The valuables were found missing. The couple was found lying unconscious in the room, while the two house helps were lying unconscious in the kitchen and the SUV was also missing.

A senior police officer said all the victims were rushed to hospital. The family members claimed that the accused fled with around Rs 3 crore of jewellery and cash and took away their car.

The accused were identified and two of them were in Uttarakhand and planning to flee to Nepal. Police teams were sent there. Two men were apprehended and some of the stolen goods were recovered. Two accused are females who are still on the run and efforts are being made to nab them, police added.

