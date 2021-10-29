Man attacked with blade near Delhi High Court gate: Police

A man was allegedly attacked with a blade near the parking space outside one of the gates of the Delhi High Court on Thursday, police said.

A suspect identified as Mohd Sheru has been detained, they said. Police said a PCR call was received at Tilak Marg police station regarding a blade injury to a client of an advocate. According to police, the incident took place near the parking space of gate number seven of the Delhi High Court. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the victim was identified as Abid Khan, who is an accused in a 2011 case of attempt to murder registered at Govindpuri police station and had come to the Delhi High Court in connection with his bail.

''When he came out from Gate No. 7 of the court, one unidentified person came from behind him and injured him with a blade. He suffered a cut on his face,'' he said.

The injured himself went to the hospital for treatment, he added.

A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the investigation is underway, the DCP said.

''We have detained a person named in the complaint Mohd Sheru and he is being examined in connection with the incident for further details,'' Yadav said.

