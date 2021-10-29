Delhi Police's northwest district holds Community Policing Programme, showcases various initiatives

The Delhi Police's Northwest district organized a Community Policing Programme on Thursday and showcased its various innovative and flagship schemes.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, who was the chief guest at the 'Suraksha se Vikaas - Empowering Stakeholders' programme, said community policing initiatives would instil a sense of security among the citizens and improve police-public relations. Officials said various schemes, such as 'Prahari', a force multiplier in the policing; 'Tejaswini' a women-centric safety and empowerment initiative; 'Masoom' nurturing children with tender heart, 'Parvaah' caring for the elderly; and 'Yuva' empowering youth through skill development and employment were among the various schemes undertaken in the district.

''Police is the first responder to any societal situation, be it a natural disaster or the deadly pandemic as we all faced during recent times wherein Delhi Police worked hand in hand with doctors, nurses and paramedics at Covid hot spots and even at cremation areas,'' Asthana said. Since it is not feasible to deploy police personnel in every nook and corner, a self-disciplined and service-oriented society is required to assist the police in establishing peace and harmony, he said.

Asthana also commended the social message highlighted through the pantomime show and 'Nukkad Naatak' on empowering local guards, drug abuse, skill development, terming them an effective medium to connect with the public. ''As figures suggest, 80-85 per cent of the offenders are first-time criminals. We endeavour to bring them back to the mainstream through vocational skill development schemes like YUVA,'' he said.

The Delhi police chief said that the police-public interface will be strengthened across the city and basic policing will be improved. The statement from the Delhi Police PRO office said Asthana emphasised that the presence of women police personnel at the frontline will improve a sense of confidence among the weaker and vulnerable sections.

