Misdemeanor complaint related to sex crime filed against ex-NY governor Cuomo -court spokesman

A misdemeanor complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a court in Albany, the state's capital, a spokesman for the New York state courts said on Thursday.

"As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly," the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, said in an emailed statement.

