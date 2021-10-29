Misdemeanor complaint related to sex crime filed against ex-NY governor Cuomo -court spokesman
Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-10-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 01:34 IST
A misdemeanor complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a court in Albany, the state's capital, a spokesman for the New York state courts said on Thursday.
"As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly," the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, said in an emailed statement.
