Russian national extradited to U.S. to face charges for alleged role in cyber crime

A Russian national had his initial appearance in a U.S. federal court on Thursday after his extradition from South Korea to face charges for his alleged role in a cybercriminal organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Vladimir Dunaev, 38, was a member of a cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as "Trickbot", the Justice Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)