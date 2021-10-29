Russian national extradited to U.S. to face charges for alleged role in cyber crime
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 01:44 IST
A Russian national had his initial appearance in a U.S. federal court on Thursday after his extradition from South Korea to face charges for his alleged role in a cybercriminal organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Vladimir Dunaev, 38, was a member of a cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as "Trickbot", the Justice Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
