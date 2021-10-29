Left Menu

Misdemeanor complaint related to sex crime filed against ex-NY Governor Cuomo -court spokesman

His departure followed a probe https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-governor-cuomo-resigns-after-sexual-harassment-findings-2021-08-10 that found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. New York Attorney General Letitia James said a five-month independent investigation concluded that Cuomo had engaged in conduct that violated federal and state laws.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 01:53 IST
A misdemeanor complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a court in Albany, the state's capital, a spokesman for the New York state courts said on Thursday.

"As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly," the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, said in an emailed statement. Spokespeople for Cuomo were not immediately reachable for comment.

Cuomo resigned as governor in August after 10-1/2 years in office. His departure followed a probe https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-governor-cuomo-resigns-after-sexual-harassment-findings-2021-08-10 that found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said a five-month independent investigation concluded that Cuomo had engaged in conduct that violated federal and state laws.

