IMF says it is 'premature' to comment on implications of Sudan coup

Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-10-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 03:35 IST
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is "premature" to comment on implications of recent events in Sudan, where the army staged a coup earlier this week. "It is premature to comment on the implications of recent events in Sudan, but we are monitoring the developments carefully," the Fund said in a statement.

At least 11 people have died in confrontations between soldiers and anti-coup protesters.

