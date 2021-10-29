IMF says it is 'premature' to comment on implications of Sudan coup

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is "premature" to comment on implications of recent events in Sudan, where the army staged a coup earlier this week. "It is premature to comment on the implications of recent events in Sudan, but we are monitoring the developments carefully," the Fund said in a statement.

At least 11 people have died in confrontations between soldiers and anti-coup protesters.

