Executed Oklahoma prisoner convulsed, vomited before dying -witness
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 04:15 IST
Executed Oklahoma prisoner John Grant convulsed two dozen times and vomited before dying, media witness Sean Murphy, a reporter for the Associated Press, said in a news briefing posted online on Thursday.
It was Oklahoma's first execution in more than six years, after three botched efforts in 2014 and 2015.
