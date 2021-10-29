Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Negotiating from the left, Pramila Jayapal now at the center of Joe Biden's agenda

As the U.S. Congress met in January 2017 to certify Donald Trump's presidential victory, a new lawmaker rose to object and was quickly gaveled to silence by Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, who said, "It's over." These days Representative Pramila Jayapal cannot so easily be dismissed. Now-President Biden was back https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-give-update-democrats-spending-plans-before-europe-trip-source-2021-10-28 in the Capitol on Thursday to try to save his domestic agenda, and as leader of the left-wing Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jayapal now has the clout to send trillion-dollar investments in transportation and safety-net programs to passage or down to defeat.

Oklahoma carries out first execution in six years with death of John Grant

Oklahoma on Thursday conducted its first execution in six years, putting John Grant to death after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a stay of execution for him and another man, even as public support for the death penalty diminishes. Grant, 60, died by lethal injection at 4:21 p.m. (2121 GMT), the state said.

Former New York Governor Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex offense

A criminal complaint charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Thursday in a court in Albany, the state capital, the first prosecution stemming from a misconduct scandal that led to his resignation. The filing from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, accusing Cuomo of groping a woman under her blouse, was first confirmed by a spokesman for the New York state courts, Lucian Chalfen, in an emailed statement referring to the alleged offense as a "sex crime."

For some U.S. Catholics, Biden's pope visit brings hope of clarity on abortion

President Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday is an opportunity to make progress on climate and poverty, as well as bring some clarity to the difficult issue of abortion, say some U.S. Catholics. A devout Roman Catholic who goes to weekly mass and keeps a photo of the pope on his Oval Office desk, Biden will visit the Vatican on his way to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Biden pushes $1.75 trillion spending bill, progressives push back

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday presented a $1.75 trillion plan for climate measures, preschool and other social initiatives that he said unified Democrats, but some members of his party quickly rebuffed it. "We have a historic economic framework" that will create jobs and make the United States more competitive, Biden said after a last-minute trip to Congress to progressives to support the spending plan. He then departed for a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 countries lobby reluctant in Italy.

Airlines seek urgent U.S. action to address Russia overflight rights -letter

A trade group representing major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers has asked the State Department to "act urgently" to address the needs of airlines to secure rights to overfly Russian airspace, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service and others, in an Oct. 14 letter asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his intervention, warning that without action they could be forced to halt some flights.

U.S. House puts off vote on infrastructure bill leaders had aimed for

Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives said they would not vote on Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure plan as their leaders had suggested after progressives balked. Dozens of progressive Democrats in the House opposed a quick vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill until agreement is reached on a larger social spending bill, their leader said on Thursday.

Democrats scrap bank reporting requirement from U.S. spending package

U.S. banks will not be required to report additional information about certain accounts to the Internal Revenue Service after Democrats removed the proposal from a sweeping government spending package. The exclusion of the provision, originally sought by some Democratic lawmakers as a way to identify people underreporting income on their taxes, marks a major victory for banks and credit unions that had vigorously opposed the provision.

U.S. Justice Dept. toughens on corporate crime, will pursue more individuals

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday outlined policy changes aimed at rooting out repeated corporate misconduct and prioritizing prosecutions of individuals, signaling a shift to a tougher stance by the government toward white collar crime. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department's top priority regarding corporate crime is to prosecute the people who commit and benefit from misconduct.

U.S. House Democrats to subpoena Big Oil in climate deception probe

A U.S. House committee will subpoena major oil company executives for documents on what company scientists have said about climate change and any funds spent to mislead the public on global warming, the head of the panel said on Thursday. Democrat Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced the subpoenas at the close of a hearing in which energy industry chiefs were grilled over climate.

