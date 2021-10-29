Left Menu

Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh in extortion case

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2021 06:12 IST
A court in Maharashtra's Thane has issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case. The order was issued by chief judicial magistrate R J Tamble on October 26 to Thane Nagar police station, where the case against Param Bir Singh is registered.

Mumbai police on Thursday informed that its Crime Branch moved an application in the Sessions Court to issue a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh. The Crime Branch claimed that the former IPS officer is untraceable. The court has scheduled a hearing on October 29.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Waze and others at Goregaon Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Chandiwal Judicial Commission on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crore.

He alleged that former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

