China's Xi to attend G20 leader's summit on Oct 30-31 via video link
China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Rome G20 leaders' summit on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday.
He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said.
