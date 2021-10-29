Left Menu

Shaktikanta Das given 3-year extension as RBI governor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:27 IST
The government has extended the term of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by another three years upto December 2024, according to an official order.

Das was appointed the RBI's 25th governor on December 11, 2018, initially for a period of three years.

An official order dated November 28 said the government has reappointed Das as the governor of the central bank for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021.

The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the second term of three years, Das will head the RBI till December, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

