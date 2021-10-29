Police busts sex racket in MP's Gwalior, 13 arrested

As many as 13 persons including three women were arrested on Thursday by the police for allegedly running a sex racket in Morar town in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said, "We got information that a sex racket was being run in the Morar area. Teams were formed after which 10 men and three women were arrested following raids. The landlady of the house is involved in the racket. The racket was being run for more than a year."

Investigation into the matter is underway, said the police. (ANI)

