Left Menu

Police busts sex racket in MP's Gwalior, 13 arrested

As many as 13 persons including three women were arrested on Thursday by the police for allegedly running a sex racket in Morar town in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:39 IST
Police busts sex racket in MP's Gwalior, 13 arrested
Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 13 persons including three women were arrested on Thursday by the police for allegedly running a sex racket in Morar town in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said, "We got information that a sex racket was being run in the Morar area. Teams were formed after which 10 men and three women were arrested following raids. The landlady of the house is involved in the racket. The racket was being run for more than a year."

Investigation into the matter is underway, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021