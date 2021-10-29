U.S. committed to helping Taiwan defend itself - top U.S. diplomat

The top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, said on Friday that the United States is committed to helping Taiwan defend itself.

Speaking to reporters at her first press conference since assuming her post in July, she described U.S. relations with Taiwan as "rock-solid" and said the fundamentals of the relationship remain the same.

