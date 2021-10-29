Left Menu

Over 60.58 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far

India's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 60,58,85,769 COVID-19 tests so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 60,58,85,769 COVID-19 tests so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. Of the total testing done so far 12,84,552 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India had on Thursday reported 16,156 new COVID-19 cases and 773 fatalities according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). There are 1,60,989 active cases in the country, which is the lowest in 243 days.

The country also reported 17,095 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.20 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. To tackle the infection, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 104.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

