Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play, professionalism: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Friday said as the National Defence Academy NDA opens its doors for women cadets, it is expected that they are welcomed with the same sense of fair play and professionalism.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:23 IST
Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Friday said as the National Defence Academy (NDA) opens its doors for women cadets, it is expected that they are welcomed with the same sense of fair play and professionalism. He was addressing the cadets after reviewing the passing out parade of the 141st course of the NDA here. ''As we open the portals of the NDA for women cadets, we expect you to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known world over,'' General Naravane said.

Last month, the Defence Ministry had informed the Supreme Court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA will be out by May next year. But observing that induction of women to the NDA cannot be postponed by one year, the apex court had allowed female candidates to take the exam in November this year and not wait till May 2022 as requested by the government.

In his speech, the army chief also appealed the cadets to keep abreast with new technology to counter the contemporary challenges. He said he was greatly honoured to review the parade. ''A little over 42 years back, when I stood as a cadet at the same drill square as you stand today, little I could have imagined that I would be reviewing this parade,'' he said. ''From here on, you will step into the respective career service academies for more focused military training. You will don different uniforms, but always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars,” he added.

