Criminal killed in encounter with Delhi police, 2 cops injured
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A criminal was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police in Rohini's Begumpur area, police said on Friday.
Two police personnel have also received injuries during the exchange of fire, they said.
The criminal has been identified as Deepak alias Tiger, they said. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohini
- Deepak
- Delhi Police
- Tiger
Advertisement
ALSO READ
4 men held for killing rival gang member in Delhi's Rohini
Rohini Court Shootout:Substantive steps taken to enhance security in courts, Police tells HC
Man arrested in Rohini with 11 quintals of banned crackers
Delhi Police seizes 11.15 quintal firecrackers from Rohini, 1 arrested
One criminal killed in encounter in Delhi's Rohini, 2 cops injured