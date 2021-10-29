India reports 14,348 COVID-19 new cases in last 24 hours

India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Friday. With this India's active caseload stands at 1,61,334. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

The country also registered 13,198 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.19 per cent. India has so far conducted over 60.58 crore COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, more than 104.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

