Left Menu

Welcome women cadets with fair play, professionalism: Army Chief Naravane to NDA cadets

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday asked National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets to welcome women cadets with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known for the world over.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:20 IST
Welcome women cadets with fair play, professionalism: Army Chief Naravane to NDA cadets
Army Chief MM Naravane address the passing out cadets at NDA Pune (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday asked National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets to welcome women cadets with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known for the world over. He made the comments while addressing the passing out parade of the 141st course at the National Defence Academy in Pune

"As we open gates of NDA for women cadets, I expect you all to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known for the world over," said Army Chief. Addressing the passing out parade today, General Naravane also talked about the importance of all three forces --Air, Navy and Army working together.

"No single service in itself can fight and win modern wars. The bonds you have found here need to be continuously nurtured not just in social but in the professional arena also," he said. The Army chief also stressed the need to continuously gain knowledge through professional education even after passing out from the academy to deal with the changing nature of wars.

"New developments in niche technologies are transforming the very character of war ...Therefore it is very important that you keep yourself abreast of these changes through regular professional education," Naravane added. Earlier this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a webinar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation international said that "I am happy to share with you that from next year, women shall be able to join our premier tri-service pre-commissioning training institute, the National Defence Academy."

The development came after Supreme Court on August 18 declared women and females in the country are eligible to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021