Left Menu

Top U.S. official in Taiwan says Washington committed to helping island defend itself

A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defense identification zone are part of what Taipei views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing. Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said earlier this month that military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:48 IST
Top U.S. official in Taiwan says Washington committed to helping island defend itself
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The top U.S. representative in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, said on Friday that the United States is committed to helping Taiwan defend itself amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Speaking to reporters at her first news conference since assuming her post in July, she described U.S. relations with Taiwan as "rock-solid".

"The United States has a commitment to help Taiwan provide for its self-defense," said Oudkirk, who heads the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties. Her remarks come as the tension between Taiwan and China, which has not ruled out taking the democratically ruled island by force, has escalated in recent weeks.

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island, it is its most important international backer and main arms supplier. President Joe Biden's administration has moved to restate that support, to the anger of Beijing. Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself but it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

When asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China attacked, Oudkirk said the policy towards Taiwan has been clear and remains unchanged, citing several U.S. laws governing its relations with Taiwan. A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defense identification zone is part of what Taipei views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing.

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said earlier this month that military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years. In an interview with CNN that aired Thursday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that a small number of U.S. forces are in Taiwan to train Taiwanese soldiers.

When asked for more details on the presence of U.S. forces on the island, Oudkirk declined to comment on specific operations or training. "We engage with our partners in Taiwan on a routine basis to assess vulnerabilities, to assess ways we can support Taiwan in mounting its own self-defense," she said.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all United Nations member states to support Taiwan's "robust" participation in the U.N. system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021