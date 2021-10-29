Charas worth Rs 1 crore seized at border, 2 Nepalese youths arrested

Two Nepalese youth who were allegedly trying to smuggle in drugs worth at least Rs 1 crore from Nepal were arrested by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police from the Indo-Nepal border, officials said on Friday.

The contraband weighing 3.40 kilograms and valued at a minimum of Rs 1 crore in the international market was recovered from them, Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said. Police have identified the arrested youth as Sangam and Rizwan, residents of Banke district in Nepal.

Based on a tip-off, the joint team on Thursday searched the two youths who were suspiciously moving around near the 'no man's land' in the Indian territory under Rupaidiha police station limits and seized charas from them, Kumar said.

During interrogation, they revealed that the charas was to be supplied to a person in Delhi's Paharganj area, Kumar said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and further investigations are on.

