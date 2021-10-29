Britain reserves right to respond in France fishing dispute - minister
Britain reserves the right to respond to France's detention of a British scallop trawler in French waters, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday as a row over post-Brexit fishing rights deteriorated.
"We obviously reserve the ability to be able to respond in a proportionate way, " Eustice told Sky News.
Britain's foreign secretary has summoned the French ambassador to London to a meeting on Friday.
