EU politician Breton says he understands French position on Brexit/fishing strains
- Country:
- France
Thierry Breton, the French politician who is also the European Commission's internal market commissioner, said on Friday he understood France's position on the row between Paris and London over post-Brexit fishing licenses.
"I completely understand the position and the exasperation of France. The support of the European Commission is there and it always has been from the start," said Breton - who earlier this week described Brexit as a "catastrophe" for the UK - to France Info radio.
On Thursday, Britain denounced France's seizure of a British boat in French waters and warned Paris against further retaliation, in a rapidly deteriorating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.
