Harendar Maan, suspect in Kishangarh shootout, surrenders before Delhi court

A suspect in the Kishangarh Shootout case named Harender Maan surrendered before a Delhi court, which remanded him to police custody till October 31. Metropolitan Magistrate Nupur Gupta, on Thursday, sent Maan to three-day police custody to facilitate the investigation.

Advocate Rhythm Aggarwal, representing Harendra Maan, filed an application for surrender on his behalf. The case pertains to the Kishangarh Shootout case wherein three persons were returning from the Patiala House courts after attending a hearing related to a murder that took place last year, in which Dhami and his brothers were the accused.

The Delhi Police has earlier arrested four accused in the case who disclosed that they worked for Manjeet Mahal and Mahal had directed them to meet his aide Harender Maan, who wanted to avenge the murder of his uncle Ashok Maan. According to police, Harender Maan directed the other four arrested accused to kill Dhami and provided a revolver to one of the accused, Wazir alias Jhota.

Delhi Police sought custody of the accused to recover the revolver and mobile phone which he gave to Wazir and was returned to him after the incident, to help in arresting the absconding accused persons Bimlesh, Kittu and Punit Maan. The police also submitted that the accused is required to be confronted with the accused persons arrested earlier in the case to unearth the whole conspiracy.

Advocate Rhythm Aggarwal, representing Harendra Maan, opposed the Delhi Police plea seeking custody of the accused and said that Maan has been falsely implicated in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)