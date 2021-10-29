Left Menu

Uttarakhand landslide: Two bodies recovered, toll climbs to 79

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:04 IST
Uttarakhand landslide: Two bodies recovered, toll climbs to 79
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two persons, who went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chamoli district on October 19, have been recovered taking the cumulative toll in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand to 79.

Their bodies were pulled out of the rubble by rescuers a short distance away from their village on Thursday, officials said.

The two had gone to fix a drinking water pipeline near their village when they got buried in the debris of a landslide, they said.

They were identified as 48-year-old Bharat Singh Negi and 33-year-old Virendra Singh, who were residents of Dungri village.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had met their kin in the village recently to commiserate with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021