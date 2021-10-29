Left Menu

AIKS General Secy welcomes removal of police barricades from Ghazipur, Tikri borders

After police barricades and cemented blocks were removed from the Ghazipur and Tikri borders, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah on Friday welcomed the decision and said that this would help the protesting farmers come to Delhi and meet the officials concerned and put forward their demands.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:15 IST
AIKS General Secretary Hannan Mollah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
After police barricades and cemented blocks were removed from the Ghazipur and Tikri borders, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah on Friday welcomed the decision and said that this would help the protesting farmers come to Delhi and meet the officials concerned and put forward their demands. Speaking to ANI, Mollah said, "Farmers from all over the country have come to Delhi to meet the government and the officials to put forward their demands. But when we came to Delhi, the government did not allow us to come and install barricades. The farmers' unions said that we do not want to confrontation because we want to maintain peace and talk to the government in a peaceful environment."

"Now the government has decided to remove the barricades. They have the right to decide what they want to do," he said. Mollah said, "If the government is willing to talk then we would hold a meeting with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and would meet the President, Prime Minister and other MPs."

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police started removing barricades and cemented blocks put up at the Gazipur and Tikri borders, after almost 11 months of being blocked due to the farmers' agitation against Central farm laws. The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and had been inconveniencing commuters.

The process of opening the roads has been started from one side of the carriageway for vehicles going from Gaziabad to New Delhi at the Gazipur border. At Gazipur, Delhi Police initiated the action early today and removed all the barricades and barbed wires to open the roads.

Police personnel at Ghazipur said, "We have received an order to remove the barricades. The road has been opened for the public." The Delhi Police yesterday started the process of removing barricades placed at the Tikri border allowing traffic movement from New Delhi to Haryana.

The barricades were placed in the wake of the January 26 violence during the farmers' protest.Thousands of protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26 this year. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

