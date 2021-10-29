Left Menu

UP trader booked for illegally storing firecrackers worth Rs 10 lakh

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:16 IST
UP trader booked for illegally storing firecrackers worth Rs 10 lakh
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A trader here has been booked for allegedly illegally storing firecrackers worth Rs 10 lakh in a godown situated in a densely populated area, police said Friday.

The trader has been identified as Aman Mittal, a resident of Dal Mandi area under Kotwali police station limits, Circle Office (City) Kuldeep Kumar said, adding the firecrackers were seized following a raid on the godown.

Station House Officer Anand Dev Mishra said Mittal had stored the firecrackers illegally to supply them to stores during the upcoming Diwali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021